Longtime pizzeria Loven Oven has new owner

New owners have taken over Loven Over Pizzeria, a longtime pizza place in Lowell.

Lifelong Lowell resident John Butor and his fiance Lea Glines acquired the pizza restaurant at 1000 E. Commercial Ave. for an undisclosed sum. Butor is a former director of operations for nursing home facilities and Glines, also a lifelong resident of Lowell, is a former manager of corporate retail operations.

The business has been an institution for decades.

Loven Oven was founded in Northwest Indiana in 1977 by a mother who sought to make "Da Best Pizza in Da Region" after people who tried her homemade pizza kept telling her she should open a pizza place of her own. It opened a location in Lowell in 1994, where it's become a major caterer and sponsor of local nonprofits.

The menu includes thin crust, deep dish, Hawaiian Loven, Meat Loven and Taco Loven pizzas, along with the signature Loven Pizza that features crumbled sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Both Butor and Glines worked at Loven Oven as teens, first meeting there. He eventually managed the restaurant and remained close with the restaurant's previous owners over the years.

They think they are a natural fit to lead Loven Oven and keep it a part of the Lowell community in the future.

“Lowell is our home and we’re proud to remain active in the community,” Butor said. “Our business is connected to a lot of happy memories and new beginnings for many people — my fiancé and I even met while working here a decade ago. And there are so many other great stories like ours connected to Loven Oven. We’re going to be honoring this tradition by continuing to deliver great service for our customers and strong support for local activities.”

The new owners plan to keep the current menu, which includes sandwiches, wings and appetizers like cheesy bread and garlic bread. They also plan to add several new menu items.

For more information, visit lovenoven.net.