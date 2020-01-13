The longtime leader of Holladay Properties' Portage office has been named CEO of the real estate company.
Holladay Properties Chief Operating Officer Tim Healy, who was at the helm of the Portage office for 17 years, will replace John Phair as president and CEO of the South Bend-based developer, property manager and design firm, whose many high-profile Region projects include AmeriPlex at the Crossroads in Merrillville, AmeriPlex at the Port in Portage and AmeriPlex Marquette in Michigan City. Phair is becoming chairman and chief development officer after 20 years as the company's chief executive.
“Three years ago, I announced a five-year plan to slow down and develop a succession plan for Holladay, which I am following,” Phair said. “Tim Healy will be taking over the role of president, and I am positive that he will do an amazing job and continue the vision of making Holladay a 100-year-old company.”
In his new role, Phair will oversee real estate development, including ground-up projects and substantial renovations. Holladay Properties has more than $100 million in development projects across the country slated over the next two years.
“I love the development side of the business and am looking forward to making that my priority,” Phair said. “It’s a major change in my five-year journey and I can’t wait to embark upon it.”
Holladay Properties has developed more than 20 million square feet of commercial, industrial and medical space nationwide. Its many development projects in Northwest Indiana include LifeWorks Business Park in Michigan City, the Haskell Building in Michigan City, the Fullerton Building in Portage, the Riley Building in Merrillville, the Superior Construction Co. office in Portage, the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration office in Gary, the LaPorte County Cancer Center in Westville and the LifeWorks Medical Office Building in Michigan City.
Healy has served as COO of the company since 2017. In that role, he oversaw the company's human resources, benefits, information technology and capital management.
“For the past 20 years John Phair has been my friend, partner and mentor and he has had a profound effect on me. I want to thank him so much for that,” Healy said. "I am excited to carry on John's legacy and the Holladay legacy.”