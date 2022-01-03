Longtime Region firefighter, safety instructor dies after contracting COVID

Calumet Health and Safety owner Jim Jaracz, a former assistant Hobart fire chief and well-known safety instructor who worked for decades as a firefighter, is being remembered as a dedicated public servant.
The Hobart Fire Department announced Jaracz died last week after having been hospitalized and admitted to an intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19. He was 54.
Jaracz, who taught at the National Fire Academy in Maryland, served on the Lake County Haz-Mat Response Team and was affectionately known as "Dino" among Region firefighters.
The former rodeo clown helped fight countless fires, once fell through the floor of a burned-out building while investigating a fire, and became a widely sought-out consultant on fire codes, fire protection and occupational health and safety.
He was so dedicated he used to drive hours from his home in Hobart to work volunteer shifts at the Wayne Township Fire Department in Indianapolis, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.
"It's a gigantic loss of a public servant," Reitz said. "He was a public servant through and through."
Jaracz recently had been named Hobart's building code official.
Jaracz operated Calumet Health and Safety LLC, a consulting firm that provides training, site assessment and educational programs about fire protection and occupational safety to clients across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Jaracz earned a master's degree in occupational safety, was a certified fire protection specialist and attained many fire and safety certifications, such as that of construction health and safety technician.
Before rupturing his Achilles tendon while investigating a fire, Jaracz worked as a firefighter for three decades, including two decades for the Hobart Fire Department.
"Jim served on the fire department 20 years, rising to the rank of assistant chief," Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor said. "He was well-recognized not just in the Region but across the United States for his knowledge of fire safety as well as OSHA-related safety. Just a quality individual both on duty and off duty; he always wanted to help those in need. He will be greatly missed."
Hobart firefighters and firetrucks accompanied Jaracz's body in a procession to a Highland funeral home Friday. They were joined by other departments along the route.
"There's a lot of shock and sadness, especially among us older guys at the department who remember how much fun he was. He was a great friend," Reitz said. "Jim was a humanitarian. In my personal experience, he always cared about the public. He was willing to help people who needed help in any way."
A dedicated Chicago Blackhawks and White Sox fan, Jaracz once was leaving the United Center with Reitz after a Blackhawks game. They encountered a homeless man sitting on a bench, and Jaracz gave him some money and talked to him to make sure he had somewhere warm to go that night.
They went to another game a week later, and Jaracz told Reitz he would help the homeless man out again if he were still out there.
"He said he'd give him something to eat and went and bought him a sandwich," Reitz said. "He made sure he was OK. He was a compassionate man."
They also had season tickets to the White Sox. While they were going to the stadium, he saw construction workers outside cutting stone without any respiratory protection. He raised the issue with their foreman, citing his safety background.
"(The foreman) blew him off so when we got in, (Jaracz) sought out higher-ups in the White Sox to make sure the workers cutting the stone got respiratory protection," Reitz said. "That was the kind of lengths he'd go to just to help people."
Jaracz volunteered with the Munster, Dyer, Wayne Township and Lake Ridge fire departments before he was hired full time at Hobart in the early 1990s. He served as a lieutenant, as the equivalent of a fire marshal and as director of fire prevention before becoming the department's second in command.
"Jim was always dedicated to the fire department and to the job," Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said. "He was very dedicated to knowing fire prevention codes and risk reduction. He was always learning and always on top of everything. He was very smart. He often helped out the Gary Fire Department. You could ask him any question about fire prevention and he always knew the answer."
He was widely known as "Dino" among firefighters because his last name sounds like Jurassic.
"He was a great guy. He was always willing to help out," O'Donnell said. "You could always rely on Dino for help. If you called him, he was always going to help. It didn't matter who you were. He'd do anything for anybody."
Fire departments across Northwest Indiana frequently consulted him. The East Chicago Fire Department for instance recently tapped his expertise while conducting its promotional exams, O'Donnell said.
"He taught so many people about the fire codes and shared his knowledge with any department that would call him," he said. "He was always able to guide you. He taught at the National Fire Academy, which is very prestigious. He always took a lot of classes, different classes, and was just a wealth of knowledge."
Jaracz also served as godfather to O'Donnell's son.
"It's heartbreaking," O'Donnell said. "He cared about the fire department and definitely cared about the city of Hobart. He was a great guy who was well-loved by everybody."
A well-known figure on Northwest Indiana Twitter, Jaracz got along with everyone and "knew a million people," Reitz said.
"I imagined he'd want to be known for his compassion for other human beings, which is why he went into the fire service," Reitz said. "He was nationally recognized as a safety expert. He was the best of the best in the country. We were lucky to have such a talent in Hobart."
