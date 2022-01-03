Longtime Region firefighter, safety instructor dies after contracting COVID

He was widely known as "Dino" among firefighters because his last name sounds like Jurassic.

"He was a great guy. He was always willing to help out," O'Donnell said. "You could always rely on Dino for help. If you called him, he was always going to help. It didn't matter who you were. He'd do anything for anybody."

Fire departments across Northwest Indiana frequently consulted him. The East Chicago Fire Department for instance recently tapped his expertise while conducting its promotional exams, O'Donnell said.

"He taught so many people about the fire codes and shared his knowledge with any department that would call him," he said. "He was always able to guide you. He taught at the National Fire Academy, which is very prestigious. He always took a lot of classes, different classes, and was just a wealth of knowledge."

Jaracz also served as godfather to O'Donnell's son.

"It's heartbreaking," O'Donnell said. "He cared about the fire department and definitely cared about the city of Hobart. He was a great guy who was well-loved by everybody."

A well-known figure on Northwest Indiana Twitter, Jaracz got along with everyone and "knew a million people," Reitz said.