Longtime tourism chief Speros Batistatos relieved of duties after conflict with board
Longtime tourism chief Speros Batistatos relieved of duties after conflict with board

Longtime tourism chief Speros Batistatos relieved of duties after three decades, conflict with board

Longtime South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Speros Batistatos (right) was relived of oversight of the SSCVA's day-to-day operations at a board meeting Thursday. 

 Joseph S. Pete

HAMMOND — Longtime South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos was removed from his position at a board meeting Thursday.

Batistatos, who began with the SSCVA three decades ago, has been in conflict with its board of directors for weeks, after board members raised concerns during contract negotiations about his total compensation, which exceeds $330,000 between salary and benefits.

The board voted 12-2 to remove Batistatos from his role in the day-to-day operations of Lake County's tourism agency, which is funded largely by hotel taxes and promotes tourism, conventions and sporting events across Lake County and greater Northwest Indiana. He will continue to be paid until his contract runs out at the end of December or his attorney reaches an agreement with the SSCVA.

Batistatos retained an attorney after the board voted not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the year, and negotiations for a contract renewal stalled.

Batistatos has accused the board of violating state and federal laws, charging for instance they violated Indiana's Open Door Law by meeting in private to discuss a tourism grant program.

The board voted Tuesday to name South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Financial Officer Cathy Svetanoff interim president and CEO.

Batistatos left the meeting after the vote. Board Chairman Andy Qunell met with SSCVA staff after the meeting to restrict Batistatos' access to email and the SSCVA headquarters in Hammond's Indiana Welcome Center, which he had originally spearheaded the construction of.

Qunell, Svetanoff and SSCVA Board Attorney Scott McClure all declined to comment.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

