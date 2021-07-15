Longtime tourism chief Speros Batistatos relieved of duties after conflict with board

HAMMOND — Longtime South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos was removed from his position at a board meeting Thursday.

Batistatos, who began with the SSCVA three decades ago, has been in conflict with its board of directors for weeks, after board members raised concerns during contract negotiations about his total compensation, which exceeds $330,000 between salary and benefits.

The board voted 12-2 to remove Batistatos from his role in the day-to-day operations of Lake County's tourism agency, which is funded largely by hotel taxes and promotes tourism, conventions and sporting events across Lake County and greater Northwest Indiana. He will continue to be paid until his contract runs out at the end of December or his attorney reaches an agreement with the SSCVA.

Batistatos retained an attorney after the board voted not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the year, and negotiations for a contract renewal stalled.

Batistatos has accused the board of violating state and federal laws, charging for instance they violated Indiana's Open Door Law by meeting in private to discuss a tourism grant program.