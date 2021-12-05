Longtime Water's Edge shop moves from Lansing to Munster

The long-running Water's Edge Garden and Pond Center hopped across the state line from Lansing to Munster.
But it didn't go far.
The boutique, garden and pond supply store moved about six blocks from its longtime spot at 18414 Wentworth Ave. in Lansing to 5 Ridge Road, right on the state line and across from Strack & Van Til in Munster.
Water's Edge was founded in 1998 and had been at its previous location for 15 years.
"We started as a garden store and expanded to become a pond store and to sell garden art," owner Carolyn Scofield said. "We added Christmas items and a full ladies' boutique. A few years ago we cut back on the garden center. We still have a few plants but not a ton. We're more of an apparel and home boutique."
Water's Edge sells clothes, accessories and vintage furniture.
"You have to grow and change with what's happening," she said. "You can't just stay stagnant."
Water's Edge moved into the new, more visible location on the more highly trafficked Ridge Road after its landlord made the space available.
"It's about location, location, and location," she said. "We're now on Ridge Road and went from having small windows to having 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. We also have a lot more visibility at this location. We have retained our old customers but brought in a whole lot of new ones."
The new space is about 1,000 square feet larger than the old location.
"We have professional lady's apparel and a full range of Christmas decorations," she said. "It's not what you can find at Home Depot. We have ornaments, water globes and unique gifts."
In the spring, it will offer a wider selection of garden art and pond supplies.
"We're one of the few active pond supply stores in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland," she said. "We got into the business when I asked my husband to build me a pond and he knew nothing about it. We draw people from as far away as Orland Park, Tinley Park and Kouts. We get people from the north side of Chicago and tons of customers from the St. John area."
Most pond customers are looking to build their own ponds but in recent years the business has shifted to maintenance.
"We carry pumps, heaters and everything you need to build a pond," she said. "We have fish and plants. Ponds were all the rage for a while and that's slowed down, but people have to rebuild their ponds. They stock them with koi and goldfish. It's a very tranquil thing to have in your backyard."
Other top sellers include sweaters, jackets, pants, jewelry and Christmas gnomes.
"This new space lets us show more of our merchandise than we were able to before," she said. "It's brighter and more open."
Scofield and her husband love running the business even though they are retirement age.
"It's a passion," she said. "I enjoy retail. I enjoy helping customers and making customers feel good. We try to offer something unique. We try to offer everyday fashion that people can afford but that's good quality. It's a unique shopping experience."
Water's Edge is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. through the holiday season.
For more information, call 708-895-2554 or email www.weponds.net.
