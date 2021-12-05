Longtime Water's Edge shop moves from Lansing to Munster

The long-running Water's Edge Garden and Pond Center hopped across the state line from Lansing to Munster.

But it didn't go far.

The boutique, garden and pond supply store moved about six blocks from its longtime spot at 18414 Wentworth Ave. in Lansing to 5 Ridge Road, right on the state line and across from Strack & Van Til in Munster.

Water's Edge was founded in 1998 and had been at its previous location for 15 years.

"We started as a garden store and expanded to become a pond store and to sell garden art," owner Carolyn Scofield said. "We added Christmas items and a full ladies' boutique. A few years ago we cut back on the garden center. We still have a few plants but not a ton. We're more of an apparel and home boutique."

Water's Edge sells clothes, accessories and vintage furniture.

"You have to grow and change with what's happening," she said. "You can't just stay stagnant."

Water's Edge moved into the new, more visible location on the more highly trafficked Ridge Road after its landlord made the space available.