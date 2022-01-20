Longtime worker’s compensation attorney mourned: 'Big loss for legal community'

A longtime worker's compensation attorney, whose clients included the city of Hammond, is being mourned in what's being described as a "big loss for the legal community."
Jeff Sturm, a 58-year-old Valparaiso resident, has served as a lawyer in Northwest Indiana since 1989. He handled many worker's compensation claims, arguing many cases before the Indiana Court of Appeals.
"In my 25 years as a judge, Jeff Sturm was one of the finest attorneys that ever appeared before me," Worker's Compensation Judge James Sarkisian said. "He was a gentleman with a great knowledge for the law who was a great attorney for his clients. As fine an attorney as he was, he was a better person. We've all lost a very good person."
Sturm had several published Appellate Court decisions on worker's compensation issues. He spoke at many worker's compensation seminars and served in the national College of Worker’s Compensation Lawyers.
He was widely respected in the Northwest Indiana legal community, Sarkisian said.
"I never saw him in a bad mood," Sarkisian said. "He was always upbeat, always positive, always willing to help and discuss what's going on. He handled his health issues with great valor and honor. You never knew anything was wrong. He was such an upbeat human being, just a great guy and a fine individual. He had a quick wit and was very bright. He was always willing to help attorneys. This is a very big loss for the legal community."
Sturm was a Valparaiso law school graduate who long served as the Hammond's worker's compensation attorney.
He was long partners with attorney George Patrick. Their law firm in Crown Point was ranked as one of the best in the state by Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers and U.S. News and World Reports.
"We are going forward the best we can," Patrick said. "I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that without him standing with me all these years our office and me personally would have never gotten where we are today in the worker’s compensation world, both in the state of Indiana and nationally. Jeff was a great person and a very clever attorney."