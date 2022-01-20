Longtime worker’s compensation attorney mourned: 'Big loss for legal community'

A longtime worker's compensation attorney, whose clients included the city of Hammond, is being mourned in what's being described as a "big loss for the legal community."

Jeff Sturm, a 58-year-old Valparaiso resident, has served as a lawyer in Northwest Indiana since 1989. He handled many worker's compensation claims, arguing many cases before the Indiana Court of Appeals.

"In my 25 years as a judge, Jeff Sturm was one of the finest attorneys that ever appeared before me," Worker's Compensation Judge James Sarkisian said. "He was a gentleman with a great knowledge for the law who was a great attorney for his clients. As fine an attorney as he was, he was a better person. We've all lost a very good person."

Sturm had several published Appellate Court decisions on worker's compensation issues. He spoke at many worker's compensation seminars and served in the national College of Worker’s Compensation Lawyers.

He was widely respected in the Northwest Indiana legal community, Sarkisian said.