Lou Malnati's to bring famous deep-dish pizza to Schererville

The revered chain Lou Malnati's will bring its world-famous deep-dish pizza to Schererville, its first location in Indiana.
Lou Malnati's announced on its website it will open a restaurant at 36 U.S. 41 in the Town Square Shopping Center in Schererville, apparently taking over the former location of Gayety's Chocolate & Ice Cream, which closed last fall. The new Lou Malnati's will offer carryout, delivery and catering when it opens this summer.
"We are proud to provide the Schererville community with a fresh, delicious, and unmatched product at a value, and look forward to serving our famous Chicago-style deep dish pizza in Schererville for years to come," the company said on its website.
It will join Giordano's as the second purveyor of classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza in Schererville.
Lou Malnati's was founded in 1971 in Lincolnwood. The fast-growing chain now has 53 locations across Chicagoland and another three in Arizona.
Often held up with Uno's, Gino's East and Giordano's as one of the standards for deep dish pizza in Chicago, Lou Malnati's is best known for its deep dish that piles high sausage, fresh mozzarella cheese and vine-ripened tomato sauce on a butter crust. But the restaurant also offers thin crust pizza, pasta, salads, desserts and appetizers, including bruschetta and chicken wings, as well as gluten-free and low-calorie options.
The Italian restaurant will offer personal pan pizzas, lasagna, spaghetti, cheese ravioli and specials like The Lou, a deep-dish pizza that buries spinach mix, mushrooms and sliced Roma tomatoes under a warm blanket of mozzarella, romano and cheddar cheese.
