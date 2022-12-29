Lou Malnati's bringing famous deep dish pizza to Crown Point

Lou Malnati's will soon bring its world-famous deep-dish pizza to Crown Point.

The Chicago-based pizzeria chain is building out a restaurant at 10712 Broadway near the thriving corner of Broadway and 109th Avenue. The new Crown Point pizzeria will be carryout and delivery only, according to Lou Malnati's website.

It's located in a new strip mall that's under construction across from the booming Beacon Hill development, one of the Region's most active commercial developments in recent years. New restaurants that have opened in that area include Rosati's Pizza, Sonic, The Original Steaks and Hoagies, Cousins Subs, Glorious Coffee and Teas, Panda Express, Chipotle, Noodles and Co., Red Mango, Fluid Coffee Roasters, Jersey Mike's, Popeye's, and Tomato Bar.

Lou Malnati's is often ranked among Uno's, Gino's East and Giordano's as one of the gold standards for deep dish pizza in Chicago.

It opened its first location in Indiana at 36 U.S. Highway 41 in the Town Square Shopping Center in Schererville in 2019. It has since opened several Indiana locations in Broad Rippe and 86th Street in Indianapolis and the Indy suburbs of Carmel and Greenwood. It's also working on opening a pizzeria in Avon, a western suburb of Indianapolis in neighboring Hendricks County.

Lou Malnati's was founded in 1971 in the village of Lincolnwood, an inner suburb that borders Chicago on the northwest side. The fast-growing chain now has 80 locations across the country, including in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Arizona. It has opened more than two dozen new pizzerias over just the past three years.

Lou Malnati's is known for its deep dish pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese and vine-ripened tomato sauce on a butter crust. It also has thin crust pizza, pasta, salads, desserts and appetizers like bruschetta, chicken wings and garlic bread.

The iconic Chicago chain recently partnered with Portillo's on an Italian beef deep dish pizza. The Chicago classic features sausage and extra cheese, while the Lou has spinach, mushrooms and Roma tomatoes topped with melty mozzarella, romano and cheddar cheese on a garlic butter crust.

For more information, visit www.loumalnatis.com or call (219) 281-4050.