So many people turned out for one last dinner or drink during Miller Bakery Cafe's final days earlier this month that the landmark institution will come back this weekend.
The casual fine dining restaurant at 555 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood, which closed after two straight years of road construction cut off its traffic, returns for an encore Friday and Saturday as owner Jack Strode sees if there's a way to keep it going. He announced Oct. 31 that it would close after the "recent street closures and construction have destroyed business to such an extent that we are no longer able to pay our bills."
"Wow! We never would have predicted the level of response and support that we received from our customers, friends and fellow business owners since announcing our closing on October 31st," Miller Bakery Cafe posted on its Facebook page. "Words cannot express how grateful we are to those of you who climbed over gravel, parked a block away, walked down the alley, and entered through the kitchen for giving us one of our best weeks since opening in May of 2013. We don't know yet what the future holds, but for now, your support will allow us to open the bar and restaurant this coming Friday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., and the bar only Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. A scaled-back menu will be available. Please stay tuned for more updates as we assess our options for keeping the ball rolling!"
The vintage storefront in Miller's downtown was once home to an actual bakery. Since the 1980s, it's been an acclaimed steak, seafood and small-plate restaurant. Strode, a veteran of Chicago restaurants like Smith and Wollensky and Rosebud Prime, took it over in 2013, earning accolades for a sophisticated menu that included items like Chilean sea bass, jumbo lump crab cake, bison sliders, surf and turf, and tilapia ceviche.
Miller Bakery Cafe was a popular neighborhood gathering place and also a major draw to Miller that helped bring business to other Lake Street merchants, said Meg Roman, executive director of the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District.
"It will be interesting to see what they do. Maybe they could just open on weekends through the winter until the construction ends and get back on their feet," she said. "That way, they could keep a presence so people don't find other places to go."
The entire Miller business district has suffered as a result of an ongoing road project that's repaving Lake Street, widening the sidewalks, putting in bike lane and changing the parking spaces to parallel. Lake Street has been blocked off since September, forcing people to drive down the alleys or park at a ways off at the St. Mary of the Lake parking lot.
"We had 200 people here for a gallery opening when the street was totally torn up," Roman said. "People can get to Lake Street if they want to."
Many people who normally visit Lake Street for First Friday art walks, to shop at boutiques or to dine have steered clear during the construction, Roman said.
"If you want to visit these boutiques and restaurants and galleries when you want to go to them, you have to support them year-round," she said. "We've had two summers of construction, and it's been difficult but not impossible to get here. We need people to frequent these businesses even if it's a little inconvenient."