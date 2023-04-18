Beatniks on Conkey will soon stage "Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.," a play by William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.
The black-box theater at 420 Conkey in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Hammond will present the play between May 19 and May 28.
"This classic farce comedy is set in the early '70s and is a hilarious example of what can go wrong when you trust your roommate to do your taxes," Beatniks on Conkey said in a press release. "Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. When the IRS shows up to investigate claims that Jon and Leslie are married, mayhem ensues. Throw in a couple of girlfriends, one mother, a nosy landlord and a preacher/ street urchin and you have a perfect recipe for comedy."
"Love, Sex, and the I.R.S." will be performed on Friday and Saturday, May 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 and 28 at 2 p.m. The doors open half an hour before the play starts.
People are also reading…
The play costs $18.
For more information or reservations, call 219-852-0848 or go to beatniksonconkey.com.