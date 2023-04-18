"This classic farce comedy is set in the early '70s and is a hilarious example of what can go wrong when you trust your roommate to do your taxes," Beatniks on Conkey said in a press release. "Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. When the IRS shows up to investigate claims that Jon and Leslie are married, mayhem ensues. Throw in a couple of girlfriends, one mother, a nosy landlord and a preacher/ street urchin and you have a perfect recipe for comedy."