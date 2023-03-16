Love's Travel Stop reopened its Gary truck stop after a fire last year.

The Oklahoma City-based truck stop operator demolished and completely rebuilt the truck stop at 3150 Grant St. after a fire in February. It added more square footage, more parking spaces and new amenities.

Love's Travel Stop added 90 jobs and 154 truck parking spaces at the Gary location, which is located along a row of truck stops on Grant Street just off the busy Borman Expressway.

The company also opened new locations in Lafayette, as well as Florida and Texas. It added 365 jobs and 397 spaces overall across the nation.

“As we move into 2023, Love’s continues to be focused on providing customers with the amenities and customer service they expect when they stop at one of our locations,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Reopening the Gary location and adding new stores in Jacksonville, New Boston and Lafayette strengthens our commitment to providing additional safe, clean and well-maintained locations and getting customers back on the road quickly.”

The Love's in Gary is open 24/7 serving truckers and motorists off Interstate 80/94. It has coffee, snacks and a dog park.

Love's added more than 15,000 square feet and two new restaurants, Godfather's Pizza and Naf Naf Mediterranean Grill. It's only the third Naf Naf at a Love's in the country.

Omaha-based Godfather's is a fast-casual chain that offers speciality pizzas, breakfast pizzas, cheesebreads and pizza rolls. Naf Naf is a Middle Eastern chain that has shwarma, pitas, bowls and salads. Based in the Chicago area, it also has a location in Schererville's Shops on Main.

The Love's in Gary was previously home to a Denny's before a fire ravaged it in February. A dozen firefighters battled the blaze with two tower ladders and two fire engines, diverting traffic from the area due to the risk of explosion the fuel tanks posed.

Following the rebuild, the truck stop now has 97 parking spaces for cars, five parking spaces for RVs and 15 diesel bays. It also has nine showers laundry facilities and a CAT scale.