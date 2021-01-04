Low-income seniors in Merrillville to be vaccinated against COVID-19: 'They feel it's going to give them a freedom to see their grandchildren'

"COVID fatigue is real. I am proud of our personnel who ensured our residents continued to have safe access to the vital supportive services they need to live independently during this pandemic," Beck said. "It is a testament to their training and experience in the field.”

More than 60 seniors and about a dozen staff members signed up for the voluntary shots in two of the six apartment buildings, said Joyce Dunson, resident service coordinator. She did not know how many total signed up but estimated it likely would be in the hundreds.

"We're going to keep it simple and give them their shot at their apartment door before moving onto the next floor," she said. "Not everyone's going to get it, but they will have a second chance when they come back for the booster shot in 28 days, and when they come back for a flu shot. The response has been good. They have a lot pulling at them from different sides: television, written, social media, family in their ear. They're making decisions based on all of these factors."

AHEPA Senior Apartments has been giving them a lot of information about the importance of a vaccine.