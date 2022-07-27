Lowell Animal Hospital to double its space in expansion

Lowell Animal Hospital is planning a major expansion that will double its size.

The animal hospital at 17645 Morse Street in Lowell will soon break ground on a 7,000-square-foot clinic that will double its size. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for August 1.

"We are opening a new clinic on the property to the north that will be twice the size," Practice Manager and Co-owner Nicole Schaff said.

It will have eight exam rooms, two surgery suites and a dental suite. It will have an ultrasound machine and a digital X-ray.

"It will be much bigger than the old one," Schaff said. "We're going to put in a drive-thru for the pharmacy and have a nice retail area with a bigger food selection."

The larger clinic is expected to open next year, likely sometime in the spring or summer.

The expansion was long overdue, Schaff said.

"We opened in 2017 and just exploded," she said. "We're non-appointment-based. There aren't many of those in the area. We're open six days a week. We just ran out of room. We need the space to be able to facilitate more care."

People appreciate being able to pop in for veterinary care, she said. The clinic also offers endoscopy and laparoscopic surgeries normally only found at universities and specialized hospitals.

"Those are the two big things that set us apart," she said. "We get people all the way from Chicago. We take patients from Crown Point, Munster, Rennsealar, Gary, Highland, Merrillville and Grant Park in Illinois."

Lowell Animal Hospitals treats dogs and cats, offering services like spaying, neutering, wellness exams, vaccines, soft tissue surgeries, dental work and ultrasounds. It also has a low-cost feral cat program.

It plans to add more veterinarians and about 10 more staffers as a result of the expansion.

"We'll definitely be able to do a ton more surgeries and more dental surgeries," she said. "We'll be able to do surgeries in a more timely fashion. Right now surgery and dental take place in the same room. And instead of seeing three at a time we'll be able to see eight at a time."

Lowell Animal Services also will look to expand other services like orthopedics and more specialized advanced dentistry.

"I think the area is just in need of good high-quality medicine at an animal hospital," he said. "There's not much around here except for small mom-and-pop places that will see you on a non-appointment basis. The quality of our medicine is second to none. That is not the case at 90% of the clinics I've worked at. The doctors and staff we have are phenomenal."

For more information, call 219-300-2148, visit lowellanimalhospital.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.