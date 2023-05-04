A Lowell farm is about to become a Jurassic Park again.

And this fall, it will become a wonderland of unicorns.

Harvest Tyme Family Farm at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell is bringing back its popular prehistoric Dino Tyme dinosaur attraction Saturday. People can marvel at 14-foot-tall Brachiosauruses and Tyrannosaurus Rexes. Kids can ride on dinosaurs, gape at an erupting volcano and see a live stage show that takes place several times throughout the day.

The animatronic dinosaurs from the Cenozoic, Mesozoic, and Paleozoic eras breathe, roar and move their heads and tails. More than 20 dinosaurs will be on display at the 45-acre family farm that hosts attractions like a pumpkin patch and winter lights throughout the year.

Harvest Tyme also will have a butterfly encounter, a fossil dig and 10 amusement attractions. Kids can ride on a tilt-a-whirl, kiddie coaster, banana squadron, jumping pillow, Spinning Monkey Barrels, swings, slides, the Pirate’s Revenge, Corn Twister and a carousel.

"So last year was our first year with the dinosaurs," owner Melissa Sickinger said. "We had delays with the dinosaurs getting shipped over, but it was amazing. Everyone had such positive feedback and experience we decided to bring it back again a little earlier in the season. We had it in August when it was supper hot, so now we'll bring it back this spring. Dinosaurs don't actually hibernate but I say they've come out of hibernation."

The agritourism industry has been growing in recent years with attractions like Fair Oaks Farms, Broken Wagon Bison and County Line Orchard in Northwest Indiana. Grand View Research estimates it reached nearly $6 billion in 2021 and should grow by a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% through 2030.

Dino Tyme will run at Harvest Tyme for four weekends through June 11.

"We did a lot of improvements on the farm this year," she said. "We spread things out on the property to hold to more guests. It was very busy during our first season. It was like a bunch of sardines crammed into a can."

Harvest Tyme, a working family farm that doubles as an agritourist attraction, also is adding a brand new Unicorn Tyme experience in August and September.

"It will be very similar to the dinosaur experience," Sickinger said. "It will be animatronic unicorns, unicorns they can ride on and amusement ride. It will be more feminine and geared toward little girls. The unicorns will all have different hair colors, make sounds, move around and that kind of thing. They make noises and move their eyes, which open and shut. It's very exciting."

More than 25 unicorns will be on display from Aug. 26 through Sept. 24. They're often horse-sized, an estimated six feet from head to hoof, though some are smaller.

"They will be staged in vignettes for photo opportunities," she said. "There will be a dig in the sand feature, butterfly garden and other touches around the farm. It's one admission price for everything."

No one in Northwest Indiana offers anything like it, she said.

"We were in our winter season reflecting on the previous year," she said. "We were looking at different images, mythological creates like Pegasus. Whether with dinosaurs or unicorns, we want to be a destination for Northwest Indiana. It's something you can spend half a day at or the whole day. It's a family experience to bring the kids to."

Harvest Tyme also hosts Sunflower Festival, Halloween Pumpkin Glow Trail, Fall Festival and Christmas Drive-Thru Lights.

"We started as just a pumpkin patch," she said. "We've grown and expanded into a destination."

Harvest Tyme keeps adding to its attractions, Sickinger said.

"We're adding fresh touches and new additions, looking at extra things for guests like a lot of photo opportunities and food vendors," she said. We try to keep it fresh for our guests. We hope this is going to be our best season yet."

For more information or tickets, visit harvesttymefun.com or call 219-440-2386.