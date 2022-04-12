Lowell wood manufacturer ranks among North America's largest

A wood manufacturer in Lowell ranks among the 20 largest in North America.

Saco Industries placed 174th on the 2022 FDMC 300 list, which ranks the biggest furniture, cabinet, office, millwork, store fixture, contract and component makers in North America.

Saco makes kitchen and vanity cabinetry from wood. The company, located at 7151 Morse St. in Lowell, has annual sales of $35 million and 350 employees.

Overall, 20 Indiana companies made the list of top wood manufacturers. The state estimated Indiana's hardwood industry generates $10 billion of economic activity a year, supporting 70,000 jobs across the state.

“Indiana is proud to be ranked as a top producer for so many wood products and to supply a large number of Hoosiers with good-paying hardwood manufacturing jobs,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture. “Wood is a renewable resource and provides a stability and quality to furniture like no other.”

Much of the Hoosier State's wood industry is centered in Jasper, which is home to a cluster of furniture makers. Jasper-based MasterBrand Cabinets is the state's top wood manufacturer with $2.8 billion in sales volume and 11,000 workers at 16 plants across the United States and Mexico.

It ranked third overall on the list.

“As a company, we’re dedicated to creating cabinets that help make homes beautiful, functional and unique, and our success is due to our hardworking associates,” said MasterBrand President David Banyard. “The roots of MasterBrand Cabinets can be traced back nearly 70 years to Celestine, Indiana, and while we’ve grown significantly since then, we’re proud to still call Indiana home.”

The list was based on sales volume. It also included Jasper-based furniture and cabinet maker Kimball International, Huntington-based office furniture manufacturers OFS Brands and Goshen-based Genesis Products, which makes wood panels and interior products for RVs and manufactured homes.

Other top 25 firms on the list with at least one plant in Indiana included Cabinetworks Group, American Woodmark Corp., Dorel Industries, Sauder Woodworking and Quanex Homeshield.

“Having many Indiana-headquartered companies on this list is something we are proud of. I also want to recognize the companies that are not based in Indiana, but have a manufacturing facility here. This goes to show that Indiana is a good place to do business and having these companies in Indiana increases the value of Indiana hardwoods,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

