Lubeznik Arts Festival gathers more than 75 artists and artisans

If you're looking for something new to hang on a wall, wear or decorate your living room, save the date.
More than 75 artists and artisans will take part in this year's Lubeznik Arts Festival between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. Second St. on the Michigan City lakefront. The creators will display and sell works in the categories of two-dimensional art, fine craft, jewelry, photography, sculptural objects and wearable art.
Chicago-based world music group Surabhi Ensemble will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, playing its distinctive fusion of "flamenco music, mellifluous Middle Eastern Maqams, African rhythms with the rich sounds of Indian Classical ragas, embellished with blues and folk melodies."
Stilters roam around the festival grounds and dance from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Kids will be able to explore their creative sides at a family art making space where they can learn how to create comics or build freeform sculptures.
Food options will include New Buffalo's Pachamama Street Food and Michigan City's Cabo’s Ice Cream & Mexican Food.
Visitors can check out the Lubeznik's blockbuster exhibition "The Chicago Imagists: Before and After," Shanoor Devarj's "Celebrate Freedom 911" and work from the artists Ish Muhammad, Rick Lange and Suzanne Cohan-Lange.
"Artist Ish Muhammad has lived in Indiana for three decades. He calls his style post-graffiti abstract expressionism," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Muhammad’s works have been exhibited nationally and internationally in venues such as the Chicago Cultural Center and the Indiana State Museum. He recently completed commissions for Leeds Public House and Franciscan Health in Michigan City."
Lange and Cohan-Lange own the Blink Contemporary Gallery on Franklin Street. Lange is a retired adjunct professor of fine arts and art education at Loyola University, whose exhibited his paintings internationally, while Cohan-Lange is the chair emeritus of the Interdisciplinary Arts Department of Columbia College Chicago, who sculpts in the media of steel, resin, paper, wood, clay and glass.
Tickets are $5 or free for veterans.
For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.