 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lubeznik Arts Festival seeks participating artists

  • 0
Lubeznik Arts Festival seeks participating artists

Works at The Lubeznik Center for the Arts are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is seeking artists to participate in the 40th Annual Lubeznik Arts Festival.

Painters, photographers, potters, jewelry makers and other artists have until March 28 to apply. 

"Lubeznik Arts Festival is about to celebrate its 40th year and is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Just steps away from Lake Michigan, the festival takes place on Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ grounds to connect festival-goers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions. LCA’s summer blockbuster, "Diversity & Inclusion: Celebrating 20 Years with the Monique Meloche Gallery," will also be on display inside LCA."

The summer art festival is one of the largest in the Region, drawing visitors from far and wide during Michigan City's peak tourist season when people flock to the beaches. It takes place outside the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St #100 between downtown and the lakefront in Michigan City.

People are also reading…

This year, the Lubeznik Arts Festival will take place on the weekend of Aug. 20-21.

"Come be a part of the 80+ booths, local food vendors, indoor exhibitions, family activities, live entertainment and so much more," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release.

For more information, call 219-874-4900 or visit lubeznikcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares in Nov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts