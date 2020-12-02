Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host a virtual family day event on Facebook Live

The coronavirus pandemic has cut down on in-person arts programming, so the The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is bringing the arts programming directly to your living room.

The art gallery will host a Virtual Family Day program via Facebook Live from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the exhibit "Fake Real" that it's now showing.

Lubeznik Education Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman and guests will lead people on a virtual gallery tour and give step-by-step instruction for three art projects. They will show kids how to create a drawing, a sculpture and a mixed-media collage they "can do with their favorite grown-ups in the comfort of their own homes."

"The tour will discuss three artists from the exhibition that explore ideas of memory, storytelling and culture," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Hear from Ann Yafi, an artist that uses thousands of pipe cleaners in her installation piece Grid Love, and then take a crack at making your own mini-installation with your family."

Family Day Art Kits can be picked up for free at the front desk of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront.