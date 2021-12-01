 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host final First Friday of 2021
urgent

Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host final First Friday of 2021

Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host final First Friday of 2021

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will host its final First Friday event of 2021 this Friday.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The monthly event will take place from 4. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. #101 between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront. Visitors can check out the "Nature Now" exhibition, enjoy snacks and shop for unique gifts at the Holiday Artisan Market.

The Krueger Middle School 7/8 Chorus will perform at 5:15 p.m. Led by director Shirley Allen, it will perform a variety of Christmas and holiday music.

The artist and designer Rita Cochran will have a number of potential gifts, including clothes and accessories.

"A special trunk show of wearable art by Rita Cochran will also be featured. Rita’s wearable art collection is made from recycled materials and includes women's dresses, skirts, vests and accessories. In addition, she creates sweaters, hats, and ponchos for children. Rita also crafts unique pillows, tote bags, purses and stuffed cashmere toys," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "This wonderful collection of wearable art and accessories is created from recycled and upcycled fabrics and make colorful, one-of-a-kind, and whimsical gifts. Come and shop this special selection of wearable art by Rita Cochran on Friday, Dec. 3 only."

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

People can continue to buy local artwork and hand-crafted artisan goods at the Holiday Artisan Market through Jan. 9. The Lubeznik's Fall/Winter exhibition "Nature Now" will remain on display through Feb. 25.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts