Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host final First Friday of 2021

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will host its final First Friday event of 2021 this Friday.

The monthly event will take place from 4. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. #101 between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront. Visitors can check out the "Nature Now" exhibition, enjoy snacks and shop for unique gifts at the Holiday Artisan Market.

The Krueger Middle School 7/8 Chorus will perform at 5:15 p.m. Led by director Shirley Allen, it will perform a variety of Christmas and holiday music.

The artist and designer Rita Cochran will have a number of potential gifts, including clothes and accessories.

"A special trunk show of wearable art by Rita Cochran will also be featured. Rita’s wearable art collection is made from recycled materials and includes women's dresses, skirts, vests and accessories. In addition, she creates sweaters, hats, and ponchos for children. Rita also crafts unique pillows, tote bags, purses and stuffed cashmere toys," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "This wonderful collection of wearable art and accessories is created from recycled and upcycled fabrics and make colorful, one-of-a-kind, and whimsical gifts. Come and shop this special selection of wearable art by Rita Cochran on Friday, Dec. 3 only."