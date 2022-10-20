Lubeznik Center for the Arts to present a panel on contemporary glass

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City will present a panel on contemporary glass art in honor of the International Year of Glass 2022.

“Innovation, Beauty and Healing” will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the lakefront art center at 101 W. 2nd Street in Michigan City. It’s in conjunction with the United Nations International Year of Glass that celebrates the role glass plays in society, highlights how glass can aid in the development of more sustainable societies and shines a spotlight on glass’s impact on history and art.

The experts include Pearl Dick from Firebird Community Arts in Chicago and Ken Saunders from Ken Saunders Gallery in Chicago. They will discuss the Contemporary Glass Art movement, its history, its influence and how it helps people heal from trauma. They also will analyze glass pieces in the new exhibition “We Are Us: The Human Condition” that opens at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts on Oct. 29.

It’s a free event that includes light refreshments and a cash bar.

“LCA is pleased to include fine art made with glass in this exhibition. Glass can be so expressive, and the works we included present a variety of techniques that are being used to create art today,” LCA Executive Director Janet Bloch said.

Dick is a glass artist, community builder, teacher, activist and the artistic director of Firebird Community Arts. She co-founded Project FIRE, which aims to help young people injured by gun violence in Chicago through glassblowing. She has made art with glass for more than 20 years, exhibiting her work around the country.

Saunders has long advocated for the Studio Glass Movement. The Ken Saunders Gallery has exhibited glass artists since 1995, showcasing the work of young artists who aspire to expand the boundaries of glasswork.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.