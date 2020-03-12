Lubeznik's annual Zine Fest draws hundreds, including from Chicago, Indy and beyond

Hundreds of people typically turn out for the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' annual Zine Fest in Michigan City, which celebrates zines: the typically small, self-published and gatekeeper-free underground magazine local creatives put out at coffee shops, indie bookstores and other venues.

“Our annual Zine Fest is an opportunity for emerging and established zinesters, poets and self-published authors to display and sell their works to a large, enthusiastic audience,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s Education Director. “This year’s fest will once again include over 30 vendors from across the Region as well as Chicago, Indianapolis and beyond offering zines, comics, poetry, chapbooks, stickers, buttons and other self-published materials.”

This year's Zine Fest will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. Local poets, authors and storytellers will read their work from 2 to 4 p.m. while vendors will sell their zines and other creative work for the duration of the festival.

Artists scheduled to attend include Chicago-based cartoonist Katie Armentrout, Tinley Park-based artist Rachel Bard and Chicago comic creator Sean Dempsey.