You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lubeznik's annual Zine Fest draws hundreds, including from Chicago, Indy and beyond
urgent

Lubeznik's annual Zine Fest draws hundreds, including from Chicago, Indy and beyond

{{featured_button_text}}
Lubeznik's annual Zine Fest draws hundreds, including from Chicago, Indy and beyond

Pictured is a scene from a past Zine & Small Press Fest at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

Hundreds of people typically turn out for the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' annual Zine Fest in Michigan City, which celebrates zines: the typically small, self-published and gatekeeper-free underground magazine local creatives put out at coffee shops, indie bookstores and other venues.

“Our annual Zine Fest is an opportunity for emerging and established zinesters, poets and self-published authors to display and sell their works to a large, enthusiastic audience,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s Education Director. “This year’s fest will once again include over 30 vendors from across the Region as well as Chicago, Indianapolis and beyond offering zines, comics, poetry, chapbooks, stickers, buttons and other self-published materials.”

This year's Zine Fest will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. Local poets, authors and storytellers will read their work from 2 to 4 p.m. while vendors will sell their zines and other creative work for the duration of the festival.

Artists scheduled to attend include Chicago-based cartoonist Katie Armentrout, Tinley Park-based artist Rachel Bard and Chicago comic creator Sean Dempsey.

The Luzenik also will host a family-friendly workshop on how to make zines at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Michigan City Public Library.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LubeznikCenterfortheArts or lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts