Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago specialists to come to Franciscan Health Crown Point

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago are partnering to provide neonatal care in Northwest Indiana.

Lurie Children neonatologists will provide medical care at the 20-bed Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point starting in September.

Lurie Children’s neonatology program ranks ninth nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“Lurie Children’s is excited to partner with Franciscan Health Crown Point on creating a regional center of excellence for neonatology in Northwest Indiana,” said Tom Shanley, president and CEO of Lurie Children’s Hospital. “Infants and their families will receive the highest level of care, with access to expertise from a network of more than 1,800 of Lurie Children’s specialists for phone consults, with the convenience of remaining close to their homes.”

Most pediatric care is outpatient and difficult to sustain at hospitals. The collaborative partnership between Lurie Children's Hospital and Mishawaka-based Franciscan, Northwest Indiana's largest hospital system, aims to bring highly specialized services such as neonatology to an existing hospital where it's needed by the community.

Lurie Children's, Chicago's first and only freestanding children's hospital for 140 years, has now established 10 outreach sites at local hospitals across Chicagland.

“Our partnership with Lurie Children’s, Chicago’s finest and one of the country’s pre-eminent hospitals for pediatric care, will further enhance the neonatal care we have provided for over a decade,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point president and CEO Dan McCormick. “Neonatology services are a perfect example where collaborative partnerships with hospitals such as Lurie Children’s make sense both medically and economically.”

