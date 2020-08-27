Luxury homebuilder becomes AR Homes franchisee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Schererville-based luxury home builder has joined AR Homes, the nation’s largest franchise network of custom home builders.

Newcastle Homes–NWI became a franchisee of Arthur Rutenberg Homes, a network of independently owned and operated franchised homebuilders in Indiana, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas that dates back to 1953.

Rim Maurukas and Dar Maurukas, the brothers who own the company, have been building luxury custom homes in Lake County and Cook and Will counties in Illinois for two decades.

After pursuing separate career paths, Rim Maurukas, a designer, and Dar Maurukas, an engineer, partnered to build homes together in 2000. They've been especially active in the in the Crown Point and St. John markets.

They opted to affiliate with AR Homes to expand their regional footprint.

“We love working together as a team and leveraging our strengths to accomplish the goal of turning our client's dreams into homes that they love,” Rim Maurukas said.

Christopher Scott Investments in Indianapolis is the only other custom home builder in the state currently building AR Homes.