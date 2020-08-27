 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luxury homebuilder becomes AR Homes franchisee
urgent

Luxury homebuilder becomes AR Homes franchisee

{{featured_button_text}}
Luxury homebuilder becomes AR Homes franchisee

Newcastle Homes – NWI, Inc., a luxury home builder in Schererville, became an AR Homes franchisee.

 Provided

A Schererville-based luxury home builder has joined AR Homes, the nation’s largest franchise network of custom home builders.

Newcastle Homes–NWI became a franchisee of Arthur Rutenberg Homes, a network of independently owned and operated franchised homebuilders in Indiana, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas that dates back to 1953.

Rim Maurukas and Dar Maurukas, the brothers who own the company, have been building luxury custom homes in Lake County and Cook and Will counties in Illinois for two decades.

After pursuing separate career paths, Rim Maurukas, a designer, and Dar Maurukas, an engineer, partnered to build homes together in 2000. They've been especially active in the in the Crown Point and St. John markets.

They opted to affiliate with AR Homes to expand their regional footprint.

“We love working together as a team and leveraging our strengths to accomplish the goal of turning our client's dreams into homes that they love,” Rim Maurukas said. 

Christopher Scott Investments in Indianapolis is the only other custom home builder in the state currently building AR Homes.

They plan to complete their first AR Homes model home next year.

For more information, call 219-281-6161 or visit www.arhomes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts