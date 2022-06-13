Lynn’s Furniture & Mattress taking over Dick's Sporting Goods big-box space in Highland Grove

You may have noticed the new blue coat of paint going up on the long-vacant storefront.

The revived Lynn’s Furniture & Mattress plans to open a big-box store in the Highland Grove Shopping Center about a mile north of where it used to have a store in Schererville.

The furniture and mattress retailer is taking over the space at 10251 Indianapolis Boulevard formerly occupied by Dick’s Sporting Goods. It’s been vacant since 2018 when Dick’s Sporting Goods moved across the street to the newer Shops on Main development.

“Lynn’s Furniture & Mattress will be moving into this space,” Highland Building Commissioner Ken Mika said. “At this time they were just sprucing up the interior, changing the exterior paint color, and will be placing their brand name sign on the front of the space.”

The locally owned furniture chain, which also has a store in Portage, is investing $313,563 to renovate the space in Highland Grove, one of Northwest Indiana’s largest outdoor shopping malls.

The Lynn family has been in the furniture and mattress business in Northwest Indiana since 1981, operating Lynn’s Bedroom City, Lynn’s Furniture and Carolina House Furniture. It had stores in Merrillville, Schererville, Valparaiso, Portage and DeMotte with the slogan “Shop smart. Buy local” that were voted Best of the Region by Times of Northwest Indiana readers several times.

They closed the last of those stores in 2015 when the family decided to pursue other opportunities.

But the mattress and furniture industries have seen many changes since then, such as the consolidation of many national brands that had experienced breakneck growth across the country and the closure of many Mattress Firm locations, including in Schererville, Michigan City and elsewhere in Northwest Indiana.

The Lynn family has since opened a new store under the Lynn’s Furniture & Mattress brand at 6245 U.S. 6 in Portage. The local family-run retailer offers a variety of hand-picked pieces of furniture “to provide current styles and the best value.”

It stocks sofas, beds, mattresses, dressers, recliners, chairs, sectionals, nightstands, office furniture, leather furniture and dining sets.

Lynn’s Furniture & Mattress will occupy 36,592 square feet in the 540,000 square foot outdoor shopping mall at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street in Highland, just north of the Schererville border and a few blocks from Munster to the west.

For more information, visit www.lynnsfm.com.

