M&M Home Remodeling Services, BNutty win BBB awards

Two Northwest Indiana companies won 2021 BBB Torch Awards.
M&M Home Remodeling Services of Crown Point and B Nutty of Portage won the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana awards, which are given to businesses, charities and people who exemplify trustworthiness and ethical business practices across northern Indiana.
Gourmet peanut butter maker BNutty, which is based at the Ameriplex at the Port business park in Portage, won a 2021 Entrepreneur of Integrity Award from the BBB chapter serving Northern Indiana, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
M&M Home Remodeling Services, a local family-owned exterior home remodeling business, won a 2021 Business of Integrity Award from the BBB Serving Northern Indiana. The family-owned company has served Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland since 1976 with locations in Crown Point, Crete and Arlington Heights.
It's been named one of America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors.
“M&M has taken pride in hiring employees who embrace our core values as well as treat our customers and their homes as their own. DIGGIE (Driven, Integrity, Growth, Generosity & Excellence) has been implemented in our company for years and to be recognized for living up to those values, is a tremendous honor,” said Nick Yadron, president and CEO of M&M Home Remodeling Services.
BBB of Northern Indiana gives out the awards every year based on behavior that creates trust with consumers in the marketplace as well as its core values of "excellence, integrity, teamwork, trust and respect."
“Receiving a BBB Torch Award for Ethics tells others in your community that you're committed to running your business the right way,” said Marjorie Stephens, president and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “It's something you can use to distinguish yourself from others and give businesses and consumers another reason to buy from you.”
Other recipients of BBB Torch Awards across the Hoosier State this year included The ROP Shop in Bluffton, Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. in Fort Wayne, Kate’s Kart of Fort Wayne and St. Joseph Funeral Home & Cemetery of South Bend.
