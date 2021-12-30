M&M Home Remodeling Services, BNutty win BBB awards

Two Northwest Indiana companies won 2021 BBB Torch Awards.

M&M Home Remodeling Services of Crown Point and B Nutty of Portage won the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana awards, which are given to businesses, charities and people who exemplify trustworthiness and ethical business practices across northern Indiana.

Gourmet peanut butter maker BNutty, which is based at the Ameriplex at the Port business park in Portage, won a 2021 Entrepreneur of Integrity Award from the BBB chapter serving Northern Indiana, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

M&M Home Remodeling Services, a local family-owned exterior home remodeling business, won a 2021 Business of Integrity Award from the BBB Serving Northern Indiana. The family-owned company has served Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland since 1976 with locations in Crown Point, Crete and Arlington Heights.

It's been named one of America's Top 100 Roofing Contractors.