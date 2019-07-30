Machine assembler jobs the fastest-growing in Indiana

Engine and other machine assembler is the fastest-growing job in Indiana, with a breakneck growth of 770% over the past 10 years.
A study by Commercial Cafe, a nationwide commercial real estate listing platform, found that personal care aide jobs are the fastest-growing nationwide with 251% growth over the past decade as the country's population ages.
"Personal care aide jobs rose 251% in the last 10 years, reaching over 2.2 million jobs," Commercial Cafe said in the report. "As the U.S. population ages and the Baby Boomer generation retires, more jobs in health care will continue to be needed. Market Specialist jobs have grown by 182% over the same period to a total of 638,000. As technology evolves to provide new ways of data accumulation, the need to translate that data should increase as well."
Roughly a third of all the jobs in America are concentrated in just four states: California, New York, Texas and Florida.
"California alone added almost 2.5 million jobs across all industries," Commercial Cafe said in the report. "California alone has over 16.8 million employed, almost 12% of all jobs in the continental U.S. ... California accounts for most of the farming jobs in the country and it’s not even close. California has added over 45,000 farming jobs in this time period, a 25% increase, while most other states reduced the number of farming jobs. Still, farming only accounts for 1.3% of California’s total workforce."
Indiana is more industrial than most states, with an estimated 25.4% of its 3 million employees working in the industrial sector. An estimates 31.9% of Hoosiers work in business, and another 13.1% in health care, the study found. The Hoosier state employs 8,090 Engine and Machine Assemblers as compared to just 930 in 2009.
It's also the fastest-growing job in neighboring Michigan, which has seen a 310% jump to 9,350 Engine and Machine Assemblers in Michigan, according to Commercial Cafe.
In Illinois, the fastest-growing job has been Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary, which has skyrocketed by 1,128% over the past decade.