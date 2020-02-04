Macy's to shutter 125 stores, laying off thousands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Macy's also will close its headquarters in Cincinnati, where it has been based since 1994, and lay off 2,000 corporate workers. The cuts are intended to stabilize profitability and "position the company for growth."

“We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work," Gennette said. "This will be a tough week for our team as we say goodbye to great colleagues and good friends. The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment."

Going forward, Macy's aims to strengthen customer relationships with more personalization and an expansion of its loyalty program. It also hopes to build four $1 billion fashion brands and accelerate online sales, which already generate more than $6 billion in revenue a year for the company.

Macy's said the 125 stores it will close will be its least productive and that it will reduce staffing in some of the remaining stores.