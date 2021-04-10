Macy's at Southlake Mall grants boy's Make-A-Wish dream to be a cowboy

Bryce Lakin, a 6-year-old from Rensselaer, suffers from congenital heart disease.

Like many young boys his age, he's always dreamed of being a cowboy.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana intends to take him to a dude ranch, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed that plan.

But the Macy's department store at Southlake Mall in Hobart stepped up to grant Bryce his wish of being a cowboy before he will get to visit an actual dude ranch out west. Macy's surprised Bryce and his family with a cowboy-themed experience Monday in the parking lot at the Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart.

He got some western duds — including a cowboy hat, boots, leather vest, jeans and bandana — from the department store chain. He then was given roping and whip-cracking lessons from a real-life cowboy.

Macy's set up hay bales, toy tractors and saddles outside its store at the mall for Bryce. He got to learn how to lasso, handle a whip and groom a miniature pony that he rode around the parking lot. He took part in western games, pedaled around on the kid-sized John Deere tractor replica and ate chocolate chip cookies.