Macy's hiring hundreds of workers in Indiana

Macy's is hiring about 300 people at its seven stores in Indiana, including at Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The New York City-based retailer is hiring for both full- and part-time positions. Macy's said it offers employees competitive pay, the opportunity to earn bonuses, a merchandise discount on in-store purchases, a bilingual workplace and access to flexible scheduling.
“Macy’s is strongest when we represent the many communities we serve,” said Shannon Clark-Williams, Macy’s northwest region senior principal of human resources. “As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues — rooted in equality and driven by purpose — that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”
Macy's plans to have a national hiring event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15 at 500 stores, including at Southlake Mall in Hobart and River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The River Oaks Macy's is looking to hire about 50 workers, a company spokesperson said.
The 160-year-old department store chain encourages candidates to apply online in advance. Job seekers can apply, interview and fill out an assessment online 24/7 in a process that takes about 30 minutes.
Walk-in applicants can participate in on-the-spot job interviews at the hiring event as well. Macy's said some applicants get job offers on the same day.
It's mainly looking for workers in customer sales, merchandise and operations as more customers return to its stores. Macy's is offering employees $250 referral bonuses for recruiting people they know to work for Macy's.
For more information or to apply, visit macysjobs.com.