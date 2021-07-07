Macy's hiring hundreds of workers in Indiana

Macy's is hiring about 300 people at its seven stores in Indiana, including at Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The New York City-based retailer is hiring for both full- and part-time positions. Macy's said it offers employees competitive pay, the opportunity to earn bonuses, a merchandise discount on in-store purchases, a bilingual workplace and access to flexible scheduling.

“Macy’s is strongest when we represent the many communities we serve,” said Shannon Clark-Williams, Macy’s northwest region senior principal of human resources. “As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues — rooted in equality and driven by purpose — that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”

Macy's plans to have a national hiring event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15 at 500 stores, including at Southlake Mall in Hobart and River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The River Oaks Macy's is looking to hire about 50 workers, a company spokesperson said.

The 160-year-old department store chain encourages candidates to apply online in advance. Job seekers can apply, interview and fill out an assessment online 24/7 in a process that takes about 30 minutes.