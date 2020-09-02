Macy's posts $400 million loss as sales drop 36%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Macy's got more people to shop on its website and app, but it wasn't enough to make up for plummeting sales inside its department stores.

Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Macy's is the country's largest department store operator, offering a glimpse into what America's are buying.

With people spending more time at home, shoppers bought fewer dresses, luggage and men's suits. But they spent more on comfy athletic wear, as well as decor to spruce up their homes. Macy's said luxury goods did surprisingly well, too, such as high-priced mattresses, perfumes and diamond jewelry. The New York company also owns Bloomingdale's and the Bluemercury makeup and cosmetic chain.

Many of its department stores are at malls, which have struggled to attract shoppers even before COVID-19. Some of its mall-based rivals have gone bankrupt, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores.

Over the next two years, Macy's said it plans to open smaller Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores that are not attached to a mall.