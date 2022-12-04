 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Made in America Gift Guide highlights Region company

Shoppers are descending en masse on malls and big box stores to stock up on holiday gifts.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a partnership between the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturers, is encouraging shoppers to buy American-made goods that support American manufacturing jobs. It just released its ninth annual Made in America Gift Guide, which showcases gift ideas from all 50 states.

It highlights the Hoosier Bat Co. in Valparaiso as one of its recommendations.

The company at 4511 Evans Ave. has produced baseball bats for players like Frank Thomas, Sammy Sosa and Prince Fielder.

"The Hoosier Bat Co., located in Northwest Indiana’s Vale of Paradise (Valparaiso) has been putting baseball bats into the hands of Major Leaguers for so long that three of them are enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown," the Alliance for American Manufacturing said in its Made in America Gift Guide. "Founded by a former scout for the New York Yankees, you can tour this small manufacturer if you’re ever in the area to see the nearby Indiana Dunes."

People are also reading…

It also recommended Carved, in Elkhart, which makes phone cases and wallets from resin and wood burls as well as rings, bracelets, pocket knives and pins, 

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

In Illinois, the gift guide showcased Kein Tools, a family-owned company that has made products in the United States for more than 150 years.

"Today, the company is known for making exceptional tools used by professionals," the gift guide stated. "Klein Tools is the 'only major tool manufacturer worldwide focused on electrical and utility applications,' and is thus a favorite of electricians. While some Klein Tools products are made overseas the company makes 14 times more products in the United States than in any other country, and 'has never closed a manufacturing facility in the United States and sent jobs overseas, and we have no intention of doing so in the future.'"

In Michigan, it recommended Pewabic Pottery in Detroit, Original Murdick's Fudge from Mackinac Island, Murray's Pomade from Detroit and the Chelsea Milling Co. in Chelsea.

"This year’s gift guide shines a spotlight on more than 120 companies from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. We worked hard to include an eclectic mix of gifts at a variety of price points, and to feature companies we haven’t included in the guide before," Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said. "More than 75% of American consumers want to buy American-made products during the holidays, a new poll from Morning Consult shows. But unfortunately, one-third of those polled said they don't see 'Made in USA' products while shopping; only 14% say they see American-made products a lot. That's where the gift guide comes in, and I gotta tell you — the ideas on this list are pretty amazing."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

