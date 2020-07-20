Main + Lincoln restaurant closes for deep clean after COVID-19 exposure

VALPARAISO — Another Region restaurant has temporarily closed for a deep clean as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19.
Main + Lincoln, an acclaimed fine dining restaurant specializing in New American cuisine at 210 E. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso, shut down Saturday as a precaution.
"We take safety seriously for the good of our guests and staff alike. Out of an abundance of caution due to a recent COVID-19 exposure, we’ll be closed thru July 20th," Main + Lincoln posted on social media. "Per recommended CDC guidelines, we will be conducting a thorough environmental cleaning /disinfecting process of the restaurant before we re-open our doors. We thank you all for your patience and support. Stay healthy and safe out there."
The restaurant, which has an upscale menu of steaks and seafood, anticipated reopening on Tuesday.
Many Northwest Indiana restaurants have temporarily closed after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two Twelve and Square Roots. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for nearly a week for a precautionary deep cleaning following a busy holiday weekend.
