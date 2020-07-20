You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Main + Lincoln restaurants closes for deep clean after COVID-19 exposure
alert urgent

Main + Lincoln restaurants closes for deep clean after COVID-19 exposure

{{featured_button_text}}
Main + Lincoln restaurants closes for deep clean after COVID-19 exposure

Main + Lincoln - downtown Valparaiso

 John J. Watkins, The Times

VALPARAISO — Another Region restaurant has temporarily closed for a deep clean as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Main + Lincoln, an acclaimed fine dining restaurant specializing in New American cuisine at 210 E. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso, shut down Saturday as a precaution. 

"We take safety seriously for the good of our guests and staff alike. Out of an abundance of caution due to a recent COVID-19 exposure, we’ll be closed thru July 20th," Main + Lincoln posted on social media. "Per recommended CDC guidelines, we will be conducting a thorough environmental cleaning /disinfecting process of the restaurant before we re-open our doors. We thank you all for your patience and support. Stay healthy and safe out there."

The restaurant, which has an upscale menu of steaks and seafood, anticipated reopening on Tuesday.

Many Northwest Indiana restaurants have temporarily closed after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two Twelve and Square Roots. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for nearly a week for a precautionary deep cleaning following a busy holiday weekend.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts