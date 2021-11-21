Major 130-acre 'Vitalize Valpo' development planned next to Valparaiso University campus

Valparaiso-based AVRO Development is planning a 130-acre master development known as "Vitalize Valpo" near the Valparaiso University campus.

The real estate holding company was founded in 2018 by Valparaiso University's board of directors with a goal of developing property around the campus. It has since been acquiring land near the university parcel by parcel, amassing a real estate portfolio expansive enough for the new development.

Now it's poised to move forward with a project it says "will have a significant economic impact on the city of Valparaiso, Porter County and the Chicago metropolitan area."

"Having completed highest and best-use studies and conceptual planning, in the next month we'll launch the next phases of our development effort, refining the vision for these land parcels and identifying the right development partners in multiple segments of the real estate development industry. Our attractive locations within Valpo, a community that is experiencing a growth in demand, present diverse value propositions for stakeholders," said Luke Aeschliman, AVRO president and Valparaiso University's Assistant Vice President of Property Development. "We are excited to start meeting with developers to bring our conceptual development plans to life."