Major donations from Cleveland-Cliffs, Albert's Diamond Jewelers help food bank meet skyrocketing need

"As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks," he said. "We are helping our neighbors facing hunger, and we encourage other employers to step up and tackle the issue of hunger by also supporting local food banks."

Cleveland-Cliffs' donation will help clean up a 12,000-square-foot space in the food bank's headquarters that's currently being used to store equipment and vehicles. The space will be transformed to enable it to store more food to keep up with increased demand, which has resulted in lines of cars down Broadway and outside food pantries.

In 2018, the food bank moved from a roughly 18,000-square-foot space in Gary to a 72,000-square-foot former Ace Hardware at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville, but it hadn't been able to fully utilize all the extra space, Garcia said.

Now, the food bank has the funds to clear away broken glass, clean up oil stains, install shelving and otherwise spruce up an area of the building that was in disrepair.