Major donations from Cleveland-Cliffs, Albert's Diamond Jewelers help food bank meet skyrocketing need

After the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns roiled the global economy, as people were thrown out of work or took cuts to their paychecks, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana burst at the seams trying to keep up with record demand.
The Merrillville-based nonprofit ended up distributing 10 million tons of food to food pantries and food banks in Lake and Porter counties in 2020, or roughly enough for 9 million meals, CEO Victor Garcia said.
To put that in perspective, the food bank's previous distribution record had been 6 million tons of food.
But in the first weeks of 2021, two major donations are helping the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana meet the increased need. A $250,000 donation from Cleveland-Cliffs and a $50,000 donation from Albert's Diamond Jewelers will help the food bank expand its food storage capacity, provide rides to help people get access to food and bulk up its food supplies.
Schererville-based Albert's donated to the food bank to help provide meals to those in need through the Mobile Market and Pantry Pack programs.
“I was watching television and in tears seeing the long line of cars at the food bank, said Fred Halpern, owner of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers. “I talked to my son Josh, and said we have to help."
The donation from Albert's will help pay for three Mobile Market food distributions between March and August as well as a special Mobile Market for the Easter holiday.
While overall demand increased by more than 60% last year, demand for Mobile Market services at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana skyrocketed by more than 130%. The food bank created the program from scratch to bring food directly to people around the Region, making it more accessible.
"The Mobile Market is basically like a food truck but with groceries," Garcia said. "The need is so strong we often have to turn people away at the end of the day."
The donation from Albert's also will supply monthly groceries to low-income pregnant women, food-insecure kids in the juvenile justice system and homebound seniors.
“Albert’s has been a pillar in the Region for many years. It’s an honor to work with them in this capacity to support the community that supports them," Garcia said. “The need for food continues to stay at the high levels influenced by COVID-19. This type of generosity and support helps guarantee that the food bank can continue service at the magnitude necessary."
Cleveland-Cliffs, which recently bought ArcelorMittal USA and now employs its 7,500 workers in the Region, donated $1 million to 44 food banks its communities serve across the United States. Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said the steelmaker wanted to help as many as 10 million people because so many people were in need during the pandemic.
"As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks," he said. "We are helping our neighbors facing hunger, and we encourage other employers to step up and tackle the issue of hunger by also supporting local food banks."
Cleveland-Cliffs' donation will help clean up a 12,000-square-foot space in the food bank's headquarters that's currently being used to store equipment and vehicles. The space will be transformed to enable it to store more food to keep up with increased demand, which has resulted in lines of cars down Broadway and outside food pantries.
In 2018, the food bank moved from a roughly 18,000-square-foot space in Gary to a 72,000-square-foot former Ace Hardware at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville, but it hadn't been able to fully utilize all the extra space, Garcia said.
Now, the food bank has the funds to clear away broken glass, clean up oil stains, install shelving and otherwise spruce up an area of the building that was in disrepair.
“The donation from The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation comes at the perfect time. Through most of 2020, the food bank has been utilizing space not intended for food storage to keep up with service level demands," Garcia said. "This investment will help us increase capacity and efficiency in our efforts to continue and expand our charitable food programs."
The money also will go to fund more Mobile Market distributions and create a ride-on-demand program to give rides to the homebound and those lacking transportation, so they can get food assistance at local pantries and soup kitchens.
A lack of transportation has been one of the biggest challenges to reaching populations in need, and one of the biggest barriers to getting them adequate supplies of nutritious food, Garcia said.
"Additionally, launching a ride-on-demand program eliminates a top barrier identified in our community needs assessments: transportation," Garcia said. "Providing free rides to food pantries and our Mobile Market distribution will help get much needed food to an underserved population in our community."
The donation couldn't have come at a better time, since demand remains high and the government support that accounts for nearly half of the food supplies is expected to drop back to the 2019 level this year. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is in dire need of donations and volunteers to help prepare meals, such as to feed at-risk groups, including impoverished expectant mothers who need proper nutrition to have healthy babies.
"We learned a lot about the food needs of our community in 2020," Garcia said. "We saw significant gaps in our efforts to get food to the people who needed it most. The contribution from Cleveland-Cliffs allows us the opportunity to address those gaps and be a better resource for more people in the Region."
Anyone in need of food assistance can text "FOODBANKNWI" to 50155 to get texts about when and where the next Mobile Market food distribution will be.
For more information, visit www.foodbanknwi.org or follow the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana on Facebook.