Major flaring at BP Whiting Refinery alarms neighbors

Major flaring over the BP Whiting Refinery Friday night alarmed neighbors.
Paul Meyers, a resident of East Chicago's Marktown neighborhood across the street from the refinery, returned home Friday night to see flames soaring in the air over the former Standard Oil Refinery that stretches across Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond. He described it as the worst flaring he's seen at the refinery in years.
"It was a huge, loud and long flare," he said. "It was extraordinarily large. It was the difference between starting a large gas stove at home to boil water and setting your kitchen on fire. It was pretty dramatic."
The roar was rumbling, Myers said.
"The flare was large and noisy," he said. "If you've ever heard a Bunsen burner, it was that multiplied by 10,000. It was the roar of pressurized gas escaping."
The flaring over the refinery died down overnight. Everything at the BP Whiting Refinery is back to working order, BP spokesman Michael Abendoff said.
"It was a minor operational upset and operations have returned to normal," Abendoff said.
Meyers said it stoked fears of explosion such as the infamous 1955 blast that killed two, injured 37 and resulted in nearby neighborhoods being evacuated and torn down, displacing hundreds of residents. It was known as "The Inferno at Whiting."
"You worry whether or not they lose control and have something blow up, or if it's just going to burn off," he said. "They don't talk about it. It would be nice if they had more concern for the neighborhood and explained why they're burning it off or what the air pollution was. Unfortunately, they don't talk to us to let us know what's happening."
