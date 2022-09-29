Major maintenance project taking place at BP Whiting Refinery

Construction cranes tower over the BP Whiting Refinery's metallic skyline of burning flare stacks and cat crackers.

The London-based energy multinational is doing a major maintenance project at the refinery, the largest in its worldwide portfolio.

About 3,000 outside contractors have been working on the maintenance project, said Jill Landers, the transformation and modernization manager at the BP Whiting Refinery.

It is planned maintenance, the type that takes place at the lakefront refinery in Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond every few years. The highly capital-intensive refineries, steel mills and other industrial facilities along the lakefront require thousands of outside contractors for such projects in addition to the thousands of full-time workers they employ.

BP has estimated it spent $25 million with 75 different outside vendors last year and spent as much as $120 million on 230 vendors in 2019, when it was still building its naphtha hydrotreating unit that came online in 2020 to reduce the sulfur content of its fuels.

The BP Whiting Refinery at 2815 Indianapolis Boulevard recently came back online and returned to full operation after a fire in the power house last month.

The refinery produces up to 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day, supplying gasoline to seven states in the Midwest and piping jet fuels via pipeline directly to the O'Hare and Midway Airports in Chicago. It also makes a variety of other petroleum products, including 7% of the asphalt in the United States.

Originally founded to make kerosene in 1889, the former Standard Oil refinery sprawls along 1,400 acres of lakefront, employing around 1,700 workers.