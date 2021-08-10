Major renovation of Michigan City Kia starts

A major renovation project has started after a new owner took over the Michigan City Kia dealership.

Streamwood-based Bob Loquercio Auto Group, a longtime player in suburban Chicago auto sales, acquired Nielson Hyundai and Nielson Kia at 4411 E. Michigan Boulevard for an undisclosed sum as it decided to expand into the Northwest Indiana market. It tapped the Missner Group to do a major renovation of the Kia dealership.

The Missner Group, which was founded in 1945 and has done more than $1 billion in construction projects, also did renovations of Chicago Northside Toyota, Elgin Toyota and Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for the Bob Loquercio Auto Group, which has 11 dealerships in Illinois and Indiana.

“We’re excited to work with The Bob Loquercio Auto Group on another project as their organization expands into Indiana,” said Aldo Bottalla, senior vice president of business development for The Missner Group. “We look forward to delivering a quality build-out to this facility, which will provide superior service and maximize the buyer experience for all of their customers.”

The Des Plaines-based Missner Group does development and services throughout Chicagoland and the greater Midwest.