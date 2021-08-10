 Skip to main content
Major renovation of Michigan City Kia starts
Major renovation of Michigan City Kia starts

Major renovation of Michigan City Kia starts

New owner Bob Loquercio Auto Group is renovating its Michigan City Kia dealership.

 Joseph S. Pete

A major renovation project has started after a new owner took over the Michigan City Kia dealership.

Streamwood-based Bob Loquercio Auto Group, a longtime player in suburban Chicago auto sales, acquired Nielson Hyundai and Nielson Kia at 4411 E. Michigan Boulevard for an undisclosed sum as it decided to expand into the Northwest Indiana market. It tapped the Missner Group to do a major renovation of the Kia dealership.

The Missner Group, which was founded in 1945 and has done more than $1 billion in construction projects, also did renovations of Chicago Northside Toyota, Elgin Toyota and Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for the Bob Loquercio Auto Group, which has 11 dealerships in Illinois and Indiana. 

“We’re excited to work with The Bob Loquercio Auto Group on another project as their organization expands into Indiana,” said Aldo Bottalla, senior vice president of business development for The Missner Group. “We look forward to delivering a quality build-out to this facility, which will provide superior service and maximize the buyer experience for all of their customers.”

The Des Plaines-based Missner Group does development and services throughout Chicagoland and the greater Midwest. 

The Missner Group’s project team for the Michigan City Kia dealership project includes Head Estimator Paul Cohen, Project Manager Scott Clark, General Superintendent Angelo Christopher and Project Superintendent Mike Sneddon.

Construction work on the dealership should be completed in the first three months of next year. It will remain open while the renovation is underway.

For more information, visit missnergroup.com or blautogroup.com.

Watch Now: Related Video

Infrastructure Bill Inches Closer to Passage in Senate

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

