PORTAGE — Two of the main recreational trails in Northwest Indiana will see new informational signs this summer as part of a $1 million project to help bicyclists, walkers and runners navigate their way.
The Erie Lackawanna Trail from Hammond to Crown Point and the Prairie Duneland Trail from Chesterton through Portage will get uniformly-designed signs that identify municipal boundaries and roads the trails cross, mark mileage, and alert trail users to informational kiosks.
The project is being funded with an 80-percent federal grant and local contributions from Hammond, North Township, Highland, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Griffith, Lake County Parks Department, Schererville, Merrillville, Portage and Chesterton.
The $200,000 in local contributions are being divided proportionally based on trail mileage and the signs in, and benefiting, the local contributors, said Mitch Barloga, the active transportation planner for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.
NIRPC's executive board approved the interlocal agreement for the project Thursday. A contract was let in January, and Barloga said he expects the signs to go up this season.