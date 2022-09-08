Maki Precision Machining opening in LaPorte

A new machining firm is opening in LaPorte.

Maki Precision Machining, LLC recently purchased a building at 720 Boyd Boulevard that it's looking to equip for manufacturing.

“The City of LaPorte prides itself on being a business-friendly community. We consistently work with businesses both big and small and strive to make sure opening here is an efficient and enjoyable experience. We know communities across the country are competing for this type of development and we have no problem letting them know we are here to win,” LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said.

The company makes parts and components for the firearms and medical device manufacturing industries.

“As a longtime resident and business owner, I am incredibly pleased to be able to bring this new venture to LaPorte,” said Jeff Maki, the president of Maki Precision Machining.

The company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment it plans to install at its new location in LaPorte.

“LaPorte values our long-term relationships. We have worked with Jeff Maki and his team for many years in his various other companies and the trust that has developed gives us great confidence this, too, will be a successful venture," LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership Executive Director Bert Cook said.

LaPorte is offering the company a five-year property tax abatement as an incentive for the investment and job creation. Maki Precision Machining will save an estimated 50% on property taxes on the new equipment it's installing at the plant.