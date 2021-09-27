Making a difference: Ryan Elinkowski helps the most vulnerable as leader of St. Jude House

COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge at St. Jude House, particularly in light of the huge uptick in serious risk of bodily injury in domestic situations throughout the state.

"We saw domestic violence homicides go up, something like 114%," Elinkowski said.

That increase was due to a number of factors, including unemployment and an increase in drug and alcohol use.

"It translates to higher lethality," Elinkowski said.

Several clients were in tough situations so St. Jude House, in some cases, had the clients brought there by different police departments.

"We saw an increase in protective orders issued, all related to COVID-19, throughout the state of Indiana," Elinkowski said.

St. Jude has 40 beds and nine bedrooms, but if those were filled to capacity, then officials had to go with mobile advocacy, which entailed housing clients in hotels.

"That's challenging because you have to bring them food and clothing and follow safety planning. We've done that at capacity. We don't turn anyone away," Elinkowski said.

On the plus side, it's also been an incredible year for St. Jude, when it comes to making improvements.