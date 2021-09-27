Making a difference: Ryan Elinkowski helps the most vulnerable as leader of St. Jude House

This past year has proven to be both a challenging and incredible one for Ryan Elinkowski.
Elinkowski has been executive director at St. Jude House in Crown Point since 2018, a job he's well suited for, given his educational and job background and the sincere backing of St. Jude founder Don Burrell.
"He has always been so conscientious and interested in what he does," Burrell said of Elinkowski. "He's done such a wonderful job and it became his whole life. ... I knew he'd be the one to take it to the next 25 years."
St. Jude House, a family violence prevention center and shelter in Crown Point that serves all of Lake County, was founded by businessman Don Burrell of Burrell Imaging.
"He teamed up with the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago," Elinkowski said.
Burrell, who founded in his basement in Gary a photo lab business, promised to St. Jude he would do something if his business was successful, Elinkowski said.
In addition to being a family violence prevention center, there are also legal advocates and children's advocates available, and the center is staffed 24/7, Elinkowski said.
"Our goal is to get families on a path of self-sufficiency and to break the cycle of violence. We're an emergency site and our goal is to keep people safe," Elinkowski said.
COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge at St. Jude House, particularly in light of the huge uptick in serious risk of bodily injury in domestic situations throughout the state.
"We saw domestic violence homicides go up, something like 114%," Elinkowski said.
That increase was due to a number of factors, including unemployment and an increase in drug and alcohol use.
"It translates to higher lethality," Elinkowski said.
Several clients were in tough situations so St. Jude House, in some cases, had the clients brought there by different police departments.
"We saw an increase in protective orders issued, all related to COVID-19, throughout the state of Indiana," Elinkowski said.
St. Jude has 40 beds and nine bedrooms, but if those were filled to capacity, then officials had to go with mobile advocacy, which entailed housing clients in hotels.
"That's challenging because you have to bring them food and clothing and follow safety planning. We've done that at capacity. We don't turn anyone away," Elinkowski said.
On the plus side, it's also been an incredible year for St. Jude, when it comes to making improvements.
Anonymous donors have helped finance the capital improvement funds which have led to overdue improvements being made to the adult gathering rooms and bathrooms, and a new parking lot at the facility, which turned 25 in October, Elinkowski said.
"We're now over 25 years old. We've had some amazing people reach out," Elinkowski said.
Elinkowski, 40, knew at an early age he wanted to pursue a career helping others.
"I've always wanted to work in a place where you can make a difference," he said.
It was as an eighth grader at St. Mary's in Crown Point that he volunteered to take part in a youth group project at St. Jude House, which had just opened.
He got his first professional job at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana in Cedar Lake, starting as athletic director in 2011. He then moved to St. Jude House in 2012, working as a manager of client assistance/charge advocate.
Elinkowski said he picked his major in human development thinking he would go into teaching. He interned at both St. Jude House and Boys & Girls Club.
Elinkowski returned to the Boys & Girls Club in 2015, where he served as program director and club director before coming back to St. Jude House in his current position in 2018.
It's a job he loves.
"I just love people, the community and my team. I always talk about my team ... everyone has such an important role," Elinkowski said.
Elinkowski and his wife, Tara, have two daughters: Lily, 7, and Lila, 4. They reside in Crown Point.
