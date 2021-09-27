Making an impact: Alex Nickla's real estate team helps people achieve milestones

At 19, Alex Nickla was like many young adults, uncertain of the right career path to pursue.
“I was at Indiana Bloomington and quickly realized I had no idea what I was doing there and didn’t want to spend the money to figure out my life,” he recalled.
With the entrepreneur bone in him, he says he felt drawn to the idea of running his own business. It wasn’t until he started working with the father of one of his high school friends that he realized his future was in real estate.
“At 19, he took me under his wing,” Nickla said of real estate agent Steve Likas. “I followed him everywhere he went and began working for Century 21.”
In just his first two years as a real estate sales professional, Nickla became one of the top 50 agents in total sales volume throughout all of Northwest Indiana.
About three years ago, Nickla realized his dream of forging his own path by starting the Nickla Group at Realty Executives Premier.
As the leader of a top real estate team in Northwest Indiana, Nickla, now 26, and his team of 11 agents help nearly 200 families, friends and investors every year find the right properties for them — adding up to more than $50 million a year in annual sales.
“My goal was to create a team where it wasn’t so much that we had many real estate agents, it was that we had so few so that we could be as good as we could be,” the Crown Point resident said.
After growing up in Lakes of the Four Seasons, Nickla said it was important to him to grow his business and help those in the community achieve major milestones in their lives.
“I wanted to try to create something where I’m from, where I could have a little bit of an impact,” he said. “We’re trying to give people the best experience possible.”
His volunteerism is an extension of that mission, as Nickla frequently looks for ways he and his team can give back.
Nickla and his team assist with the Buddy Bags initiative, a program that offers weekend food bags to local school children who are on the free lunch program, as well as offer assistance to the Community Love Cafe.
When not working with clients or volunteering, Nickla said he enjoys spending time with his wife, Saira, and their 1-year-old daughter. He is also working on a new project called the Nickla Group podcast.
“This is going to be our place to interview people in Northwest Indiana who have done cool stuff,” he said. “We’re going to sit down and interview these people about their journey, what their goals are and the impact that they’ve had.”
As an avid fan of podcasts, Nickla said he believes starting a podcast will create value for everybody.
“People want to be proud of where they’re from and what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s a win-win, and an opportunity for everyone to learn about the area.”
