Making an impact: Alex Nickla's real estate team helps people achieve milestones

At 19, Alex Nickla was like many young adults, uncertain of the right career path to pursue.

“I was at Indiana Bloomington and quickly realized I had no idea what I was doing there and didn’t want to spend the money to figure out my life,” he recalled.

With the entrepreneur bone in him, he says he felt drawn to the idea of running his own business. It wasn’t until he started working with the father of one of his high school friends that he realized his future was in real estate.

“At 19, he took me under his wing,” Nickla said of real estate agent Steve Likas. “I followed him everywhere he went and began working for Century 21.”

In just his first two years as a real estate sales professional, Nickla became one of the top 50 agents in total sales volume throughout all of Northwest Indiana.

About three years ago, Nickla realized his dream of forging his own path by starting the Nickla Group at Realty Executives Premier.

As the leader of a top real estate team in Northwest Indiana, Nickla, now 26, and his team of 11 agents help nearly 200 families, friends and investors every year find the right properties for them — adding up to more than $50 million a year in annual sales.