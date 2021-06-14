 Skip to main content
Man fires several rounds into restaurant after being told there's no more pizza, police say
EAST CHICAGO — A disgruntled gun-toting customer fired shots Sunday after being told there was no more pizza at a local Little Caesars, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, in which police say as many as 20 rounds may have been fired.

A man with braids in a white T-shirt entered the Little Caesars Pizza at 4739 Indianapolis Blvd. at about 10 p.m. Sunday. He demanded a pizza but was told the store was about to close and had no more pizza for sale, East Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

"The male subject then became irate, threatened to shoot up the place, kicked the exit door open and stormed out," Rivera said. "A short time later the male subject returned back and fired several rounds into the store from the parking lot and fled the scene on foot. Nobody was injured from the shots fired."

The shooter fled south from the parking lot.

The East Chicago Police Department Shot Spotter alerted officers to 20 rounds being fired outside the Little Caesars. 

The Criminal Investigation Division at the East Chicago Police Department is investigating the case and following up on any leads that come in.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Daniel Ponce at 219-391-8318 or dponce@eastchicago.com. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

