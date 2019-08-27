LANSING — When CP Crawford was born Aug. 25, 1907, in Jackson, Mississippi, Theodore Roosevelt was president, Oklahoma was not yet a state, women did not yet have the right to vote, and compulsory sterilization was legal in Indiana.
Crawford went on to live to see the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Civil Rights movement and the moon landing.
The 110 Club, a supercentenarian tracking group, identifies Crawford as the oldest living man in the United States. He celebrated his 112th birthday Sunday with Lansing city officials and dozens of well-wishers at the Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
"I've been blessed," he said. "The good Lord has blessed me. I've been a man of faith."
Crawford said he wasn't aware he potentially had the distinction of being the oldest man in America.
"God bless you, I've known you've been through a lot. You're the oldest dude in the country," said Donn Gordon, who wished Crawford well while visiting his brother Ronald Gordon on Monday.
"No, I ain't," said Crawford, while sitting his wheelchair with several happy birthday balloons tied to the frame.
"Yes, you are."
"Aww man," Crawford exclaimed.
"You're the fifth oldest man on the planet," Gordon told him. "There's a woman in Russia who's 120 years. Keep doing what you're doing."
Gordon said he always stopped to congratulate Crawford and tell him he loves him every time he goes to visit his brother in the home just south of Interstate 80.
"I describe him as a very cheerful, very respectful, very humble man," he said. "As a retired surgical nurse, I've seen it all. But this is my man right here. He's held up after all these years. His mind is on point. When I pray, I pray for him. Every morning I think of people just like this guy right here. He's a blessing to us all."
Named after a traveling preacher, Crawford was born to John and Mattie Crawford, who had three other sons and two daughters. His mother died when he was an infant and the kids were scattered to live with different aunts and uncles.
"My brother got killed," he said. "He got killed for nothing. He got killed for a nickel."
Crawford became seriously ill with pneumonia as a teenager but recovered.
"I've been real blessed," he said. "The Lord has taken care of me. I'm happy."
Crawford came to Chicago to work at the Illinois Central Railroad, which let him travel to places like Minnesota and South Dakota for work. He retired at the age of 65, nearly a half-century ago.
"I always worked," he said. "I always had a job. I've been a lot of places. And I've done a lot of things."
He long lived on Chicago's South Side, most recently at 46th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. He married three times and had six children.
He's outlived nearly his entire family, except for a daughter, a step-son and a few grandchildren.
Aide Jaquita Phillips said he was one of the few residents at Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who has no dietary restrictions whatsoever.
"You'd think at his age there would be some restrictions," she said. "But he can basically eat whatever he wants."
Crawford especially enjoys fried chicken, vanilla ice cream, Pepsi and Orange Crush. He enjoys life every day, even at his advanced age, Phillips said. She described him as very quiet, polite and "seasoned."
"It's an honor and a privilege honestly to talk to someone of his age, caliber and status," she said. "Talking to CP, you pick up a lot of wisdom."
He attributes his longevity to treating other people right and minding his own business.
"I take care of myself, didn't bother nobody," he said. "Whatever you're doing, you're doing for yourself, I realized that. Whatever you're doing, I have nothing to do with what you're doing."