Manhattan Mechanical hiring up to 100 people at new facility in East Chicago

Manhattan Mechanical Service opened a new facility in East Chicago, where it will hire 75 to 100 workers over the next few years.

The grand opening of the new 20,000-square-foot contractor shop at 3450 Michigan Ave. in East Chicago was a Northwest Indiana homecoming for President Mike Uremovich, a Merrillville native who's long run the Manhattan, Illinois-based industrial mechanical services contractor.

"My family owned a meatpacking business. We were all athletes, all-state football," he said. "Our name was well-known in Merrillville and Gary when dinosaurs roamed the earth. I left for Illinois 35 years ago when there was a lot of opportunity there. But now Illinois is not business-friendly. It's tough to be a business man in Illinois."

The company, which was recently recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the region’s 50 fastest-growing companies, invested more than $2.5 million into the facility. Manhattan Mechanical Service broke ground five months ago on a new building that includes a fabrication shop, a craft training center and corporate offices.

"The taxes are lower in Indiana," Uremovich said. "It's more business-friendly. Taxes are pushing people out of Illinois, and they're walking to Indiana."