Manhattan Mechanical hiring up to 100 people at new facility in East Chicago

Manhattan Mechanical Service opened a new facility in East Chicago, where it will hire 75 to 100 workers over the next few years.
The grand opening of the new 20,000-square-foot contractor shop at 3450 Michigan Ave. in East Chicago was a Northwest Indiana homecoming for President Mike Uremovich, a Merrillville native who's long run the Manhattan, Illinois-based industrial mechanical services contractor.
"My family owned a meatpacking business. We were all athletes, all-state football," he said. "Our name was well-known in Merrillville and Gary when dinosaurs roamed the earth. I left for Illinois 35 years ago when there was a lot of opportunity there. But now Illinois is not business-friendly. It's tough to be a business man in Illinois."
The company, which was recently recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the region’s 50 fastest-growing companies, invested more than $2.5 million into the facility. Manhattan Mechanical Service broke ground five months ago on a new building that includes a fabrication shop, a craft training center and corporate offices.
"The taxes are lower in Indiana," Uremovich said. "It's more business-friendly. Taxes are pushing people out of Illinois, and they're walking to Indiana."
Manhattan Mechanical Service will train employees for jobs that start at $16 an hour and go up to $19 an hour after 90 days. Workers can make up to $100,000 a year after completing an apprenticeship.
"These are high-paying jobs," he said. "We're going to provide opportunities for young people. We're going to reach out to the underprivileged in this community to give them great opportunities."
The company services oil refineries like BP and Citgo, chemical plants, steel mills and other heavy industrial sites. Services include industrial maintenance, scaffolding, structural steel, shop fabrication, piping fabrication and turnkey capital projects.
Mayor Anthony Copeland said the company was a great addition to the city's private sector.
"He was both born and raised in the Region, and we welcome him back," he said.
Human Resources Director Melanie Wagner said the company offers employees a number of benefits, including health insurance, supplemental life insurance, pet insurance, paid vacation, profit-sharing and 401(k) with company match.
