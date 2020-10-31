Manic Meadery in Crown Point wins several prestigious national awards

Manic Meadery in Crown Point won several prestigious Mazer Cup awards, which is considered to be the "the largest commercial and amateur mead competition in the world."

The meadery/winery/cidery that opened at 1003 E. Summit St. in Crown Point two years ago won a gold medal in the Other Fruit/Vegetable Melomel-Sweet category for its Marion the Barbarian, a silver medal in the Specialty Open Category-Sweet for its Midnight Oil, a bronze medal for Varietal-Sweet for its Lehua, and a bronze medal for Dessert Mead-Sweet for its Collusion.

Manic Meadery's meads beat out dozens of other entries from across the United States and the world in their respective categories in the annual Mazer Cup competition in Colorado.

"It was a great year for the Mazer Cup international mead competition. The judging pool was fantastic. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,200 meads were judged over the course of the week," Manic Meadery owner Tony Qualls said. "It's a wonderful feeling to continue to win medals year after year. It gives us great confidence as our meadery grows. We are very humbled to be recognized by the industry at the most prestigious mead comp in the world."