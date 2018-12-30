The newly owned Manic Meadery can get you buzzed on the fermented honey wine known as mead, traditional grape wine or hard cider.
Tony Qualls and Keith Cantwell opened Northwest Indiana's first hybrid meadery/winery/cidery at 1003 E. Summit St. in Crown Point. The production facility and tasting room currently offers a selection of 22 different beverages on tap: 10 meads, eight wines, and four ciders.
"It's been awesome so far, really busy and a nice mix of mead fans and cider folks," Qualls said. "As we expected, there are folks who have never tried mead before, and we're providing a harmonious introduction to them."
Cantwell and Qualls, a bass player who toured the country with the band Groovaton during the early 2000s, have spent the last nine months building out the facility, which has 1,700 square feet for production and a 1,500-square-foot tasting room.
Dozens of craft breweries and even a few distilleries have sprung up in the Region over the past decade as consumers seek out more artisan beverages, but meaderies and cideries remain relatively rare in the area. Manic Meadery joins the Misbeehavin' Meads meadery and Aftermath Cidery & Winery in Valparaiso, as well as Boneflower Craft Mead, which has been doing special bottle releases and plans to open a tasting room, likely somewhere in the Tri-Town area.
Manic Meadery's meads already have awards including first place for sweet berry mead in the prestigious Mazer Cup International in 2018. Customers can buy them by the glass, or in flights in which they can mix samples of mead, wine, and cider. They can purchase wine by the bottle to take home, and buy the cider to-go in 750-milliliter growlers, or the mead in a 375-milliliter growler, basically about half a bottle of wine.
Eventually, the business will put in a canning system so customers can get ciders canned to go, or mix and match different varietals to make a six-pack.
Manic Meadery purchases fresh-pressed apple cider from Doud's Orchard in Denver, Indiana, and ferments it on site with ingredients including berries grown in Michigan.
"You have to be able to predict the future and make enough to make it through the summer until the harvest next October," Qualls said. "Otherwise, you have to make the cider from frozen or concentrate."
In its 48-seat tasting room, Manic Meadery aims to offer a more sophisticated environment than a standard bar, trying to replicate the feel of a tasting room in Napa Valley.
"We have an environment that's more like a pub in England," Qualls said. "There are no TVs. People sit around and have fellowship with friends. There's light music. It's a place to hang out, have a conversation and have an experience. If you want to watch a football game, you'll have to do it on your phone."
Manic Meadery eventually hopes to distribute its products, offer merchandise, open a small farm to grow some of its ingredients, collaborate with Bone Flower on a mead, and offer light food, such as charcuterie plates, on-site.
"We've got a lot of plans that can't happen fast enough," Qualls said. "It's been great. It was tiring to work 110-hour weeks to get it ready. It's now paying off, so we're running a business instead of prepping a business. It's been a fun challenge to keep up with the production side, but now the hours are much lighter and we're able to socialize more with the community."
Word is spreading about the new meadery.
"We've had mead fans from as far as Michigan and Ohio come in," Qualls said. "It's nice to see that kind of support."
Manic Meadery is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Those hours may be extended.
For more information, call 219-779-9431 or find Manic Meadery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.