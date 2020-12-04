Manufacturer expanding to LaPorte County

WESTVILLE — A worldwide maker of components used largely in housing and transportation is expanding to Westville.

Lippert Components, based in Elkhart, announced Friday plans to locate inside the Midwest Trade Center building along U.S 421.

The company bills itself as the nation’s leading supplier of components for the recreational vehicle industry.

LCI, founded in 1958, is also a supplier of components for manufactured housing and the bus, cargo, equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck industries.

The firm has over 9,000 employees in 68 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.

“There have been a lot of uncertainties in 2020, but we are grateful to be able to continue to increase our presence in the Northern Indiana region,” said Ryan Smith, LCI Group President, North America.

The plan is for the Westville facility to begin running with 40 to 60 employees on Jan. 18, said Jaycee Galarno, LCI vice president of human resources, operations.

Galarno said starting wages will be $14 to $16 an hour plus benefits for general labor, machine operators and other positions in areas like shipping and receiving.