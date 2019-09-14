Manufacturing Day to showcase careers in industry

On Manufacturing Day every October, factories and schools showcase career opportunities in the evolving and increasingly high-tech manufacturing sector.
More than 1,400 Manufacturing Day events are planned nationally this year, including at least three that have been publicly announced so far in the Calumet Region.
The Starke County Economic Development Foundation will have a job fair from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the auxiliary gymnasium in the Knox Middle School at 901 S. Main St. The economic development agency also will host an expo with 350 seventh-grade students from the Knox Community School Corp., Oregon-Davis School Corp., North Judson-San Pierre School Corp. and Culver Community School Corp.
They will get a chance to learn about local employers like Callisons, acpi, Knox Fertilizer Co., Kruz, MPI, Norton Packaging, Outstanding Tradeshow Exhibit Services, Traffic Control Specialists and Toll Integrated Systems.
"This year’s theme is 'Tune into your future,'" the Starke County Economic Development Foundation said in a news release. "Students will learn what each company manufactures, who they sell their products to and for what use, what types of jobs are available in their company, and most importantly, what job skills and education are necessary to secure employment at the company... The goal of this program is to make sure that students are aware of what is available in their local communities, and the skills and education it will take for them to be able to work for one of these companies in the future."
The idea is to get students thinking early about whether they want to go straight into the workforce or attend college or a vocational program.
On Oct. 1, students in Bloom Township District 206 in Chicago Heights also will tour local industrial workplaces and a get a chance to visit Prairie State University's Industrial Technology department where they can learn about career pathways in manufacturing, construction, engineering and transportation.
Kay Manufacturing in Calumet City also is planning a Oct. 3 tour of its plant on 602 State St. Local students will meet with engineers, maintenance technicians and management and learn about different career possibilities in departments like logistics, quality, accounting and human resources.
For more information, visit www.mfgday.com.