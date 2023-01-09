Manufacturing job growth slows to just 8,000 new jobs in December

Manufacturing job growth slowed to just 8,000 jobs in December, a fraction of what it had been for most of 2022.

The country had been adding factory jobs at a robust pace after supply chain disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic prompted many companies to reconsider offshoring and return work to America.

Last year, the United States added an average of 32,000 manufacturing jobs a month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's up from 30,000 jobs a month in 2021 in the manufacturing sector, historically one of Northwest Indiana's largest sources of employment.

"2022 was an extraordinary year for factory hiring, although the pace has slowed considerably the past few months," said Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, a joint alliance between the United Steelworkers union and leading manufacturing companies. "In December, just 8,000 manufacturing jobs were added. One bright spot: durable goods manufacturing, such as automobiles and machinery, continues to add jobs at a robust pace."

Last month, the United States gained 24,000 new manufacturing jobs in durable goods like the automakers and appliance manufacturers that Northwest Indiana's steel industry services.

But the country lost 16,000 jobs in nondurable goods.

"Undoubtedly this slowdown in manufacturing jobs is the result of a convergence of factors, including higher interest rates and a return to a more normalized pattern of consumer spending on services," Paul said. "I'm optimistic for 2023, but it will take full implementation of public investments in infrastructure, clean energy and semiconductors, as well as more awareness from the Federal Reserve, to keep up the pace of factory hiring we've seen over the past couple of years."

Sustaining manufacturing job growth after years of stagnancy and decline due to increased automation and offshoring will take increased attention and investment, Paul said.

"2022 was a year of astounding new factory announcements," he said. "President Biden and supporters of these new investments are right to be proud of the progress made so far. But more will need to be done to keep that momentum going this year."